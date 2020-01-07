Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

Shares of MCHP traded up $6.96 on Friday, reaching $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $110.80.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

