MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MIND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,801. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.53.
MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.
MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile
Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.