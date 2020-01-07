MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MIND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,801. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIND. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.