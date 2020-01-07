MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 372,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

