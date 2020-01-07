Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $238.72

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $238.72 and traded as high as $265.32. Msci shares last traded at $262.58, with a volume of 16,699 shares changing hands.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.56.

Get Msci alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $167,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Msci by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.