Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $238.72

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $238.72 and traded as high as $265.32. Msci shares last traded at $262.58, with a volume of 16,699 shares changing hands.
MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.56.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $167,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Msci by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
