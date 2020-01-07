NAGA Price Tops $0.0231 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. NAGA has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAGA has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.74 or 0.05847570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001204 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

