National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NBHC stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. National Bank has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

