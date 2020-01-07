Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Huobi, LBank and Allcoin. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and $3.92 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.05751804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,996,223 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, LBank, Neraex and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.