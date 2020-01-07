Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the next several quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $582,678.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $395,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,505. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

