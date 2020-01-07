Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.43

Netcall plc (LON:NET) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and traded as high as $44.96. Netcall shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 164,895 shares traded.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.

In other news, insider Michael Jackson purchased 280,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £95,200 ($125,230.20). Also, insider Michael (Mike) Patrick Neville purchased 104,017 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,164.93 ($39,680.26).

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

