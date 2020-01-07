Neutron Trading Down 3.7% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $351,041.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutron has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

