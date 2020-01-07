New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $18,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 172.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Comments


