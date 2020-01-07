New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NWHM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,813. New Home has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.