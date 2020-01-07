NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.75

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$21.75 ($15.43) and last traded at A$21.51 ($15.26), with a volume of 66606 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$21.51 ($15.26).

The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$19.96.

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

