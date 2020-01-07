Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Trading Up 5.4%

Nexeon Medsystems Inc (OTCMKTS:NXNN)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,177% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

About Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

