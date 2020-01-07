Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,262,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

