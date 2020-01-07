NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, 4,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 470% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NIPPON YUSEN KA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

