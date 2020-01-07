Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nlight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Nlight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $747.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,980.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the third quarter worth about $1,923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the third quarter worth about $713,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.