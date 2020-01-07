NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NNBR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,228. The company has a market cap of $384.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NN has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NN will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NN by 150.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

