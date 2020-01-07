North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.98), 115,569 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 301% from the average session volume of 28,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.97).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

About North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

