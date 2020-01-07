Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $21.80 on Friday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.
Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter.
Northeast Bancorp Company Profile
Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.