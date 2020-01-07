Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $21.80 on Friday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

