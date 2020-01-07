Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77, approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

