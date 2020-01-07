nOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $572,388.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. nOS has a total market cap of $572,388.00 and $43,023.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01362816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

