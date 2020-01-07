Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 93 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOVN. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a CHF 80 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 92.91.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.