Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 55,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.