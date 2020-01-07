NULS Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, DragonEX and Kucoin. NULS has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC, Binance, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

