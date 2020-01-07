NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.74.

NVDA traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $238.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

