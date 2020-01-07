Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $9.19 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Upbit. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $1.41 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX, Indodax, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

