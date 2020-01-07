Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.56), 14,462 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.20 ($0.57).
The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.47.
In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Matt Cooper bought 43,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £21,142.52 ($27,811.79).
Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.
