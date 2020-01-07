ODEM Price Up 11% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $513,295.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

