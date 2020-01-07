Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $17.79. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 2,710 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEUS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a market cap of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

