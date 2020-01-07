One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Trading Up 8.9%

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), approximately 300,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 819% from the average daily volume of 32,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

About One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

