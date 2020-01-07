ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.36.

OKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.85. 1,324,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,609. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,047,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

