Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of Opko Health stock remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Friday. 319,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $991.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,115,000 shares of company stock worth $6,160,750 in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 852.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 444,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

