Oppenheimer Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,243,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $139,050.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.