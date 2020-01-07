Origin Sport Trading Up 11.7% This Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

