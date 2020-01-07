Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 509,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.3302605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.84%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit