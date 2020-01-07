Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 509,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.3302605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.84%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.