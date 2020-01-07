OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading Down 7.7%

OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)’s share price was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 66,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc, through its portfolio companies, focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality. It identifies and invests in start-ups, which are working on projects in various sectors of the global economy, including finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:VSQTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:VSQTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.