Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 507,854 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 748,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
OVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
