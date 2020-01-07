Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 507,854 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 748,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

OVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

