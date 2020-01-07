Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

PAF stock opened at GBX 12.70 ($0.17) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $244.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

