Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.58) on Friday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.04.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

