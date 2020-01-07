People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 101,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

