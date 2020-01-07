Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 667,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,925. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,128 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,820 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 73,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

