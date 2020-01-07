Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.22.
Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 667,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,925. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.
In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,128 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,820 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 73,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
