PIVX (PIVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.96 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. PIVX has a market cap of $13.96 million and $477,140.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008809 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005607 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Coinbe, Bisq, YoBit, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

