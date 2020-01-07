Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

