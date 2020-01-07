Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.
Shares of PAGP opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.82.
In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
