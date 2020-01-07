PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of PLXP remained flat at $$4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

