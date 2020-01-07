Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.33.

PII stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 919,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,530. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit