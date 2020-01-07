Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.33.

PII stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 919,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,530. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

