PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.66. 783,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 152,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.