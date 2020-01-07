Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ PTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. 7,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.29. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

