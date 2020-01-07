Provexis (LON:PXS) Trading Down 3.6%

Provexis plc (LON:PXS) shares dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), approximately 34,083 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 688,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38.

Provexis Company Profile (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

