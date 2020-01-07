Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 91,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,509. The company has a market cap of $312.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

